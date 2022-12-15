‘Justice League x RWBY’ Movie Unveils Voice Cast (Exclusive)

The Justice League and RWBY are teaming up, with the DC heroes and and Rooster Teeth characters joining forces for an animated movie.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One arrives on digital, 4k and blu-ray in the spring. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are transported to the strange world of Remnant, and find themselves turned into teenagers. Meanwhile, Remnant heroes Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang must combine forces with the Justice Leauge to uncover why their planet has been mysteriously altered before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything.

The film voice stars Natalie Alyn Lind as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Chandler Riggs as Superman/Clark Kent and Nat Wolff as Batman/Bruce Wayne. RWBY mainstays reprising there roles are Lindsay Jones as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech as Blake and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang.

The film hails from Rooster Teeth Animation, Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with Kimberly S. Moreau, Ethan Spaulding and Jim Krieg producing, Laura Yates serving as supervising producer, Sam Register and Michael Uslan executive producing.

Meghan Fitzmartin penned the script, with RWBY‘s Kerry Shawcross directing.

Other actors include Ozioma Akagha as Vixen, Jen Brown as Pyrrha, Tiana Camacho as Glynda, Aaron Dismuke as Oscar, Jason Douglas as Jacques, David Errigo Jr. as The Flash/Barry Allen and Rolf, Samantha Ireland as Nora, Miles Luna as Jaune, Shannon McCormick as Professor Ozpin, Neath Oum Lie Ren, Tara Platt as Kali, Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern and Tru Valentino as Cyborg.

RWBY was created by the late Monty Oum and is the first western-produced Anime series disributed in Japan. It has a ninth season currently in the works, with the franchise amassing 271 million views online and generating $20 million in consumer product sales.

This is not the first time the franchise has had a brush with DC, with the comic book series RWBY x Justice League published from 2021-22.