K-Pop Rom-Com ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ Set at Netflix (Exclusive)

A romantic comedy set in the world of K-pop is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has picked up the rights to Maurene Goo’s young adult novel Somewhere Only We Know, developing it as a feature film with Lana Cho (Four Weddings and a Funeral) set to adapt.

Described as Roman Holiday meets Before Sunrise the story follows a massive K-pop star and a tabloid photographer as they wander through the neon streets of Hong Kong, finding both adventure and love. (The streamer recently released K-pop music doc BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, and is building out a slate of content centered around the world of K-pop.)

Escape Artists, which is in production on Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos and Kevin Hart-starrer Man from Toronto, is behind the project. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Tony Shaw, and Logan Kriete are set to produce. Goo and David Bloomfield will executive produce.

Cho has worked as a writer-producer on shows that include Greek, The CW’s Arrow (The CW), and Hulu’s recent series remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral. She is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion, and Morris Yorn.

Goo, whose other books include I Believe in a Thing Called Love and The Way You Make Me Feel, was repped on this project by Hansen Literary Agency and UTA.