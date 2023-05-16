Cannes: New Zealand Historical Maori Action Drama ‘Ka Whawhai Tonu’ Unveiled (Exclusive)

New Zealand is getting its very own historical action adventure drama told from the Māori point of view and in the Māori language, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

Largely kept under wraps until now, Ka Whawhai Tonu has been officially unveiled, with the film to begin worldwide sales in Cannes.

Set in New Zealand (Aotearoa in Māori) in 1864, Ka Whahwai Tonu tells the story of a pivotal battle in the country’s first land wars, a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Shot on location in New Zealand, the film stars Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngati Maniapoto) Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class). The film also introduces fresh faces Paku Fernandez and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas in the lead roles.

Ka Whawhai Tonu tells this story of unimaginable courage told for the first time from the point of view of the indigenous people of New Zealand, in their own language Te Reo Māori. The film was written by Tim Worrall (of Tūhoe descent) with the assistance of Sundance Native Lab. Mike Jonathan (Ngati Maniapoto) directs and the film is produced by Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) and Toby Parkinson.

“It has been a great privilege to be part of telling this story to honor our courageous ancestors who fought and died to ensure that we survived,” said Worrall.

Added Parkinson: “This is one of the most important events in Aotearoa/New Zealand history and I am so proud of our team and excited to bring this story to the big screen. This is a story told for the first time from an indigenous point of view and will change the way we view history.

The film was funded by the New Zealand Film Commission’s He Pounamu Te Reo Māori Feature Fund Initiative supporting feature films in Te Reo Māori, New Zealand on Air and Te Māngai Pāho. It will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Transmission, with Locomotive Entertainment overseeing global sales. Worrall was also supported with assistance from the Sundance Native Lab.

Ka Whawhai Tonu is set to be released in 2024, 160 years after indigenous chief Rewi Maniapoto stood on the ramparts in response to requests to surrender and shouted “E hoa, ka whawhai tonu mātou, Āke! Āke! Āke!” (“Friend, we will fight on forever, forever and forever!”), words that continue to lead calls for Māori sovereignty today.