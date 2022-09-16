Sony Sets ‘Karate Kid’ Movie for Summer 2024, Pushes Back ‘Kraven’ and ‘Madame Web’

The Karate Kid franchise is getting new life in theaters. Sony’s Columbia Pictures has set a date for a Karate Kid film slated to open June 7, 2024. No filmmakers or other details were revealed, but it is described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.”

The series launched in 1984 and spawned three sequels as well as a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The franchise found new relevancy thanks to Cobra Kai, the TV series currently streaming on Netflix and featuring original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka alongside younger actors. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The studio also set a date for an untitled True Haunting film, said to be inspired by true events and directed by Gary Fleder. The Screen Gems horror film, about a couple moving into a haunted home, arrives Jan. 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Missing, the Screen Gems continuation of the Searching franchise, opens Feb. 24, 2023. It stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

Sony made moves on a number of high profile features as well. It pushed Adam Driver’s sci-fi movie 65 up one month to March 10, 2023. (The Columbia feature was previously at April 28, 2023 and hails from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods).

It also delayed Columbia’s Kraven The Hunter, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson film centering on the Spider-Man antagonist. Kraven will now bow Oct. 6, 2023, back from Jan. 13, 2023. Fellow Columbia/Marvel title Madame Web has also been pushed moving to Feb. 16, 2024 from Oct. 6, 2023 (the date now occupied by Kraven.) Dakota Johnson stars as the titular character.

Garfield, voice starring Chris Pratt, moved back three months to a Memorial Day weekend opening of May 24, 2024. It previously was set for Feb. 16, 2024.