Karlovy Vary Fest Adds Documentary ‘Lynch/Oz,’ Three World Premieres to Complete Lineup

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has completed its 2022 line-up, adding Alexandre O. Philippe’s documentary Lynch/Oz to its Horizons section and three new premieres to its Imagina sidebar.

Lynch/Oz, which premiered at Tribeca earlier this month, will have its European premiere at the Czech festival. Philippe’s documentary essay explores how the film classic The Wizard of Oz helped inspire and shape the work of David Lynch (Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet). Alexandre O. Philippe will attend Karlovy Vary to present the film on July 4. The festival will also screen The Wizard of Oz, Lynch’s Wild at Heart, and Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 sci-fi classic Back to the Future, all of which play a major role in the documentary.

For its Imagina section, which highlights more experimental work, Karlovy Vary has added three world premieres to its final line up: Tiger, Tiger, Cadence – A Tale of Paper and Cloth, and Partial Visions of Hell (Part IV).

Karlovy Vary unveiled its main Crystal Globe Competition and Special Screenings program last month, picking 33 titles, 27 of them world premieres, to screen during its 56th edition from July 1-9, 2022.

Among the world premieres are Ofir Raul Graizer’s America, a tribute to 1960s and 70s U.S. cinema; Tomasz Wiński’s Polish erotic drama Borders of Love; Masaaki Kudo’s A Far Shore, a look at poverty in Okinawa, Japan; and Sadaf Foroughi’s Iranian-set sports drama Summer With Hope.