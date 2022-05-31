×
Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils Lineup, Including Jake Paltrow’s Adolf Eichmann Drama ‘June Zero’

The 56th edition of the Czech fest will feature 33 movies, including 27 world premieres.

Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2022 poster
Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2022 poster Courtesy of Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 56th edition on Tuesday, which features 33 movies, including 27 world premieres, screening in three sections.

The program for the Czech fest, unveiled by artistic director Karel Och, includes a special screening of drama June Zero, which explores true stories surrounding the 1962 execution of Adolf Eichmann — one of the key architects of the Holocaust — in Israel through three characters. The film, directed by Jake Paltrow (Young Ones, De Palma), was shot in Israel and Ukraine.

The festival is set to run July 1-9 and feature the Crystal Globe competition, a Special Screenings section and a new competition called Proxima, featuring young filmmakers and auteur movies that defy categorization.

“From the 1,500 films that have been submitted this year, we have chosen 33 brand new works of cinema that offer the accurate reflection of our taste,” said Och. “A taste derived from a belief in a meaningful edginess and the championing of new means of cinematic expression that nonetheless do not stand in opposition to the audience’s receptiveness and inclinations.”

Find the complete Karlovy Vary festival lineup below.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

America
Director: Ofir Raul Graizer
Israel, Germany, Czech Republic

Chemi otakhi / A Room of My Own
Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
Georgia, Germany

Edna provintsialna bolnitsa / A Provincial Hospital
Director: Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
Bulgaria, Germany

Fucking Bornholm
Director: Anna Kazejak
Poland

Hranice lásky / The Borders of Love
Director: Tomasz Wiński
Czech Republic, Poland

Isihia 6-9 / Silence 6-9
Director: Christos Passalis
Greece

The Ordinaries
Director: Sophie Linnenbaum
Germany

Slovo / The Word
Director: Beata Parkanová
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland

Tabestan Ba Omid / Summer With Hope
Director: Sadaf Foroughi
Canada

Tenéis que venir a verla / You Have to Come and See It
Director: Jonás Trueba
Spain

Tooi tokoro / A Far Shore
Director: Masaaki Kudo
Japan

Vesper
Director: Kristina Buožytè, Bruno Samper
Lithuania, France, Belgium


PROXIMA COMPETITION

A pak přišla láska… / And Then There Was Love…
Director: Šimon Holý
Czech Republic

Los Agitadores / Horseplay
Director: Marco Berger
Argentina

Au grand jour / In Broad Daylight
Director: Emmanuel Tardif
Canada

Balaye aseman zire ab / Like a Fish on the Moon
Director: Dornaz Hajiha
Iran

Głupcy / Fools
Director: Tomasz Wasilewski
Poland, Romania, Germany

Još jedno proleće / Another Spring
Director: Mladen Kovačević
Serbia, Qatar

La pietà / Piety
Director: Eduardo Casanova
Spain, Argentina

Ramona
Director: Andrea Bagney
Spain

Stric / The Uncle
Director: David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Croatia, Serbia

Tinnitus
Director: Gregorio Graziosi
Brazil

Zkouška umění / ART talent show
Director: Tomáš Bojar, Adéla Komrzý
Czech Republic

Zoo Lock Down
Director: Andreas Horvath
Austria

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Banger.
Director: Adam Sedlák
Czech Republic

June Zero
Director: Jake Paltrow
USA, Israel

The Killing of a Journalist
Director: Matt Sarnecki
Denmark, USA, Czech Republic

Mein Vater, der Fürst / My Father, The Prince
Director: Lukas Sturm, Lila Schwarzenberg
Austria, Czech Republic

PSH Neverending Story
Director: Štěpán FOK Vodrážka
Czech Republic

Rubikon
Director: Magdalena Lauritsch
Austria

Velká premiéra / Big Opening
Director: Miroslav Krobot
Czech Republic

You Won’t Be Alone / Nikdy nebudeš sama
Director: Goran Stolevski
Australia / United Kingdom / Serbia

L’ îlot / Like an Island
Director: Tizian Büchi
Switzerland

