Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils Lineup, Including Jake Paltrow’s Adolf Eichmann Drama ‘June Zero’

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 56th edition on Tuesday, which features 33 movies, including 27 world premieres, screening in three sections.

The program for the Czech fest, unveiled by artistic director Karel Och, includes a special screening of drama June Zero, which explores true stories surrounding the 1962 execution of Adolf Eichmann — one of the key architects of the Holocaust — in Israel through three characters. The film, directed by Jake Paltrow (Young Ones, De Palma), was shot in Israel and Ukraine.

The festival is set to run July 1-9 and feature the Crystal Globe competition, a Special Screenings section and a new competition called Proxima, featuring young filmmakers and auteur movies that defy categorization.

“From the 1,500 films that have been submitted this year, we have chosen 33 brand new works of cinema that offer the accurate reflection of our taste,” said Och. “A taste derived from a belief in a meaningful edginess and the championing of new means of cinematic expression that nonetheless do not stand in opposition to the audience’s receptiveness and inclinations.”

Find the complete Karlovy Vary festival lineup below.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION



America

Director: Ofir Raul Graizer

Israel, Germany, Czech Republic

Chemi otakhi / A Room of My Own

Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze

Georgia, Germany

Edna provintsialna bolnitsa / A Provincial Hospital

Director: Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva

Bulgaria, Germany

Fucking Bornholm

Director: Anna Kazejak

Poland

Hranice lásky / The Borders of Love

Director: Tomasz Wiński

Czech Republic, Poland

Isihia 6-9 / Silence 6-9

Director: Christos Passalis

Greece

The Ordinaries

Director: Sophie Linnenbaum

Germany

Slovo / The Word

Director: Beata Parkanová

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland

Tabestan Ba Omid / Summer With Hope

Director: Sadaf Foroughi

Canada

Tenéis que venir a verla / You Have to Come and See It

Director: Jonás Trueba

Spain

Tooi tokoro / A Far Shore

Director: Masaaki Kudo

Japan

Vesper

Director: Kristina Buožytè, Bruno Samper

Lithuania, France, Belgium



PROXIMA COMPETITION



A pak přišla láska… / And Then There Was Love…

Director: Šimon Holý

Czech Republic

Los Agitadores / Horseplay

Director: Marco Berger

Argentina

Au grand jour / In Broad Daylight

Director: Emmanuel Tardif

Canada

Balaye aseman zire ab / Like a Fish on the Moon

Director: Dornaz Hajiha

Iran

Głupcy / Fools

Director: Tomasz Wasilewski

Poland, Romania, Germany

Još jedno proleće / Another Spring

Director: Mladen Kovačević

Serbia, Qatar

La pietà / Piety

Director: Eduardo Casanova

Spain, Argentina

Ramona

Director: Andrea Bagney

Spain

Stric / The Uncle

Director: David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Croatia, Serbia

Tinnitus

Director: Gregorio Graziosi

Brazil

Zkouška umění / ART talent show

Director: Tomáš Bojar, Adéla Komrzý

Czech Republic

Zoo Lock Down

Director: Andreas Horvath

Austria

SPECIAL SCREENINGS



Banger.

Director: Adam Sedlák

Czech Republic

June Zero

Director: Jake Paltrow

USA, Israel

The Killing of a Journalist

Director: Matt Sarnecki

Denmark, USA, Czech Republic

Mein Vater, der Fürst / My Father, The Prince

Director: Lukas Sturm, Lila Schwarzenberg

Austria, Czech Republic

PSH Neverending Story

Director: Štěpán FOK Vodrážka

Czech Republic

Rubikon

Director: Magdalena Lauritsch

Austria

Velká premiéra / Big Opening

Director: Miroslav Krobot

Czech Republic

You Won’t Be Alone / Nikdy nebudeš sama

Director: Goran Stolevski

Australia / United Kingdom / Serbia

L’ îlot / Like an Island

Director: Tizian Büchi

Switzerland