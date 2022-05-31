Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils Lineup, Including Jake Paltrow’s Adolf Eichmann Drama ‘June Zero’

- Share this article on Facebook
The Karlovy Vary Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 56th edition on Tuesday, which features 33 movies, including 27 world premieres, screening in three sections.
The program for the Czech fest, unveiled by artistic director Karel Och, includes a special screening of drama June Zero, which explores true stories surrounding the 1962 execution of Adolf Eichmann — one of the key architects of the Holocaust — in Israel through three characters. The film, directed by Jake Paltrow (Young Ones, De Palma), was shot in Israel and Ukraine.
The festival is set to run July 1-9 and feature the Crystal Globe competition, a Special Screenings section and a new competition called Proxima, featuring young filmmakers and auteur movies that defy categorization.
“From the 1,500 films that have been submitted this year, we have chosen 33 brand new works of cinema that offer the accurate reflection of our taste,” said Och. “A taste derived from a belief in a meaningful edginess and the championing of new means of cinematic expression that nonetheless do not stand in opposition to the audience’s receptiveness and inclinations.”
Find the complete Karlovy Vary festival lineup below.
CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION
America
Director: Ofir Raul Graizer
Israel, Germany, Czech Republic
Chemi otakhi / A Room of My Own
Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
Georgia, Germany
Edna provintsialna bolnitsa / A Provincial Hospital
Director: Ilian Metev, Ivan Chertov, Zlatina Teneva
Bulgaria, Germany
Fucking Bornholm
Director: Anna Kazejak
Poland
Hranice lásky / The Borders of Love
Director: Tomasz Wiński
Czech Republic, Poland
Isihia 6-9 / Silence 6-9
Director: Christos Passalis
Greece
The Ordinaries
Director: Sophie Linnenbaum
Germany
Slovo / The Word
Director: Beata Parkanová
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland
Tabestan Ba Omid / Summer With Hope
Director: Sadaf Foroughi
Canada
Tenéis que venir a verla / You Have to Come and See It
Director: Jonás Trueba
Spain
Tooi tokoro / A Far Shore
Director: Masaaki Kudo
Japan
Vesper
Director: Kristina Buožytè, Bruno Samper
Lithuania, France, Belgium
PROXIMA COMPETITION
A pak přišla láska… / And Then There Was Love…
Director: Šimon Holý
Czech Republic
Los Agitadores / Horseplay
Director: Marco Berger
Argentina
Au grand jour / In Broad Daylight
Director: Emmanuel Tardif
Canada
Balaye aseman zire ab / Like a Fish on the Moon
Director: Dornaz Hajiha
Iran
Głupcy / Fools
Director: Tomasz Wasilewski
Poland, Romania, Germany
Još jedno proleće / Another Spring
Director: Mladen Kovačević
Serbia, Qatar
La pietà / Piety
Director: Eduardo Casanova
Spain, Argentina
Ramona
Director: Andrea Bagney
Spain
Stric / The Uncle
Director: David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Croatia, Serbia
Tinnitus
Director: Gregorio Graziosi
Brazil
Zkouška umění / ART talent show
Director: Tomáš Bojar, Adéla Komrzý
Czech Republic
Zoo Lock Down
Director: Andreas Horvath
Austria
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Banger.
Director: Adam Sedlák
Czech Republic
June Zero
Director: Jake Paltrow
USA, Israel
The Killing of a Journalist
Director: Matt Sarnecki
Denmark, USA, Czech Republic
Mein Vater, der Fürst / My Father, The Prince
Director: Lukas Sturm, Lila Schwarzenberg
Austria, Czech Republic
PSH Neverending Story
Director: Štěpán FOK Vodrážka
Czech Republic
Rubikon
Director: Magdalena Lauritsch
Austria
Velká premiéra / Big Opening
Director: Miroslav Krobot
Czech Republic
You Won’t Be Alone / Nikdy nebudeš sama
Director: Goran Stolevski
Australia / United Kingdom / Serbia
L’ îlot / Like an Island
Director: Tizian Büchi
Switzerland
