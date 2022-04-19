Karyn Kusama’s ‘Dracula’ Movie Killed Weeks Before Production

Filmmaker Karyn Kusama is no longer going to sink her teeth into the Dracula mythos. Kusama planned to go into production next month on a Dracula film for Blumhouse and Miramax Films, but the project is now dead, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Miramax is said to have exited, torpedoing what would have been a modern take on the mythos.

The project was to have been titled Mina Harker, and would have starred Blindspotting star Jasmine Cephas Jones as the title character, who meets Dracula in modern day Los Angeles. Kusama collaborators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penned the script, based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Plans for the film, first revealed two years ago, made waves online, with horror fans wondering what Kusama would do with the property. The director, who helmed the big budget sci-fi film Æon Flux (2005), has built a following with films such as The Invitation (2015) and Destroyer (2018). She recently was the pilot director and an executive producer on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets.

Mina Harker would have been one of several Dracula projects in the works around Hollywood, including Universal’s Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, and Amblin Partners’ Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Deadline first reported the news of Mina Harker being scrapped.

5:59 p.m.: A previous version of this story stated that Blumhouse recently wrapped on another Dracula-themed project, Renfield. This reference has been removed as Blumhouse did not produce Renfield.