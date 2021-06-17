Kate Bosworth, 2 Chainz Join Antonio Banderas in Crime Thriller ‘The Enforcer’

Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz, the latter making his feature acting debut, have joined Antonio Banderas in Millennium’s crime thriller The Enforcer.

Richard Hughes is on board as director for the project, which is being sold at the Cannes virtual market.

Written by Peter Iliff, the story follows an enforcer who discovers his femme fatale boss is now engaged in crimes even he wouldn’t commit. This puts a young runaway at risk and the enforcer must now put everything on the line to safe the girl from the crime organization he has spent his life working for.

Banderas is the enforcer while Bosworth is the femme fatale. 2 Chainz is a crime kingpin.

Producing are Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger along with Les Weldon and Natalie Burn.

Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are exec producing via Millennium.

Bosworth is coming off of shooting Along for the Ride, a romantic drama for Netflix, and also starred in the streamer’s limited series, The I-Land.

2 Chainz, a Grammy award-winner who has had three albums go platinum, appeared in 2 Broke Girls and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Bosworth is represented by APA and Morris Yorn. 2 Chainz is repped by APA and by Tek Maguire & Allen Parks of Street Execs Management.