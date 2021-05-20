Kate Hudson Joins ‘Knives Out 2’ at Netflix (Exclusive)

The castings keep rolling in for Knives Out 2, with Kate Hudson the latest to join the sequel.

Hudson joins fellow franchise newcomers that now include Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, as well as returning star Daniel Craig.

Plot details are being kept behind police tape, but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece and will be another big-name ensemble murder mystery anchored by Craig’s enigmatic Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Netflix, which took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate, had no comment on the casting.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct, and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

Knives Out was released via Lionsgate in 2019, taking in $311.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget. Johnson, who earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for the Knives Out screenplay, told THR he began work on the script shortly after the first film was released. In a massive $469 million deal, Netflix won the rights for two sequels and a readymade franchise. The only contingencies of the deal were that Craig must star in the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie.

Hudson was most recently seen in Apple’s Truth Be Told, and upcoming projects include Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and the adaptation of the novel Shriver, in which she stars opposite Michael Shannon. She is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen.