Kate Hudson Recalls Losing ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Role: “I Really Wanted That Part”

Kate Hudson opened up about the role that got away.

While speaking on the The World’s First Podcast Thursday, the actress was asked which role she auditioned for and didn’t get that she really wanted, to which Hudson revealed it was Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge!

“I really wanted that part and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe,” she said.

“Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole [Kidman] had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it. And so of course, it was like, ‘I guess Nicole Kidman’s doing it,'” she added.

Hudson recalled the audition process being “hardcore” and that she “just fell so in love” with Luhrmann after doing the audition.

“He’s so wonderful. And energetically, I just felt very connected to the way he does things,” she said. “So I was bummed out. Of course, totally got it, because it’s Nicole. It couldn’t be more different… I really wanted that part.”

Hudson was later asked whether there were any roles that she passed on at the time only to regret it later, but the actress explained why she didn’t have any to pinpoint.

“I try not to think of things like that,” she explained. “You know how that thing like, ‘Oh, one decision could change the trajectory of your life?’ I don’t ever want to think of that way.”

Kidman starred in Moulin Rogue! as Satine alongside Ewan McGregor, who portrayed her character’s romantic interest and poet Christian. The film, which went on to gross $180 million worldwide, earned eight Oscar nominations at the 74th Academy Awards, including best picture and best actress for Kidman. The film won two Oscars for best costume design and best art direction.

The film celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021. Kidman took to her social media at the time to pay tribute to the film. “Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge! The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return,” Kidman captioned her post at the time, which included photographs from the set and promotional images.