Kate Hudson on Reuniting With “Soul Sister” Kathryn Hahn for ‘Glass Onion’

After playing two friends scheming against Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn are back on screen together in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the Knives Out sequel — which this time follows tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his friends on a Greek getaway when someone, inevitably, turns up dead and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case — Hudson plays model-turned-fashion designer Birdie Jay while Hahn stars opposite as aspiring senator Claire Debella.

“Honestly, it was the best,” Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday of the reunion.

Noting that it’s about to be the film’s 20th anniversary, she added she hadn’t seen Hahn in a long time prior to shooting the Netflix whodunit. “We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for me, she’s still in hers,” Hudson joked. “It turned into years where we hadn’t seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we’d never left. I feel like we are soul sisters. It’s the best.”

In How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson starred as writer Andie Anderson, who after her friend Michelle (Hahn) goes through a breakup, sets out to write about dating a man and driving him away within 10 days by imitating Michelle’s behavior. That man, of course, is McConaughey, who is doing his own scheme to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play in 600 U.S. theaters for one week over Thanksgiving before making its Netflix debut on Dec. 23.