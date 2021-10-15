Netflix’s ‘Kate’ Leads Nielsen Movie Streaming Chart in Debut

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s original Netflix movie Kate shot its way to the top of Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its mid-September launch.

The action drama is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and co-stars Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura and Woody Harrelson.

The movie revolves around an elite assassin who’s left with one day to live after being poisoned, and decides to spend her final hours hunting down the person who wants her dead.

Kate racked up 413 million minutes of viewing in the United States for the full week of Sept. 13 following its premiere on Sept. 10, making it by far the most viewed movie of the corridor, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings chart.

Original Netflix movie Nightbooks, which didn’t hit the service until Sept. 15, also made the top 10 list of most-watched films for the week with 163 million minutes.

Nielsen only measures viewing on TV sets in the U.S. and don’t include content watched on computers or mobile devices. And the service currently only includes Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

The top 10 streaming movies for the week of Sept. 13-19 are below. Original films are marked with an asterisk; titles receiving a simultaneous theatrical release in the U.S. and most international territories have two asterisks.

1. Kate* (Netflix), 413 million minutes viewed

2. Safe House (2012) (Amazon), 355 million

3. An Unfinished Life (Netflix), 253 million

4. Cruella** (Disney+), 226 million

5. Moana (Disney), 211 million

6. Luca* (Netflix), 201 million

7. Nightbooks* (Netflix), 163 million

8. Cinderella* (Amazon), 155 million

9. Vivo* (Netflix), 144 million

10. Firedrake & the Silver Dragon* (Netflix), 142 million