Kate McKinnon Joining Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

Kate McKinnon is the latest A-lister to be enlisted for Barbie.

The SNL star is in talks to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Simu Liu in the Warner Bros movie.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest.

Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington producer David Heyman are also producing.

The two-time Emmy winner will next star in Peacock series Joe vs. Carole, playing Tiger King personality Carole Baskin. Her feature credits include Yesterday, The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bombshell, the latter of which she starred in alongside Robbie. She is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Hansen Jacobson.