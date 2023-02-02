×
Kate Moss Casts Ellie Bamber to Portray Her in ‘Moss & Freud’ Biopic

Derek Jacobi will star as noted Brit painter Lucian Freud in the film — heading to the European Film Market with Cornerstone — from writer/director James Lucas and set during the peak of Moss' fame in the early 2000s.

Ellie Bamber and Kate Moss
Ellie Bamber and Kate Moss Jasper Conran

Ellie Bamber, the rising Brit star recently seen in Willow and The Serpent, is set to play supermodel Kate Moss in upcoming biopic Moss & Freud.

The film comes from writer/director James Lucas — who won the live-action short film Oscar for The Phone Call (starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent) — and is set to dramatize the period in 2002 when Moss, at the peak of her fame (and then heavily pregnant), chose to sit nude for famed British artist Lucian Freud. It was a decision that deeply impacted and transformed both of their lives (and the painting subsequently sold in 2005 for almost $5 million). 

Oscar-nominee Derek Jacobi (Murder on the Orient Express, The Kings Speech) will play Freud. Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive.

Moss & Freud is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe (McLaren, Dean Spanley, 6 Days). Set around Freud’s Holland Park studio and London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain, the story opens up to explore Freud’s mysterious past and Moss’ life as a globally recognized supermodel. Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

“As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed,” said Moss. “I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it.”

Bamber — who recently completed filming Amazon’s LGBTQ+ romance Red, White and Royal Blue and Warner Bros. much-anticipated Barbie — is represented by Curtis Brown and UTA. Derek Jacobi is represented by Independent Talent Group.

