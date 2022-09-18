×
Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Fall While Filming in Croatia

The actress, who is in production on historical drama film 'Lee,' is doing well and set to resume shooting this week.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Winslet is ready to get back to work after a hospital visit following a mishap while filming an upcoming project in Croatia.

The actress was shooting her titular role in the historical drama film Lee when an on-set accident led to her being taken to a nearby hospital to ensure that she was OK, her reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Winslet will resume filming this week as scheduled.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The 46-year-old Oscar winner will portray photographer Lee Miller in the film that focuses on her life, including her work as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. The cast for director Ellen Kuras’ movie includes Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

Winslet, who has a role in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, was most recently seen on the small screen with HBO’s Mare of Easttown, which earned her an Emmy Award last year. Recent film credits include Ammonite, Blackbird and The Mountain Between Us.

During a 2017 interview with THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, the seven-time Oscar nominee said that the joy she feels while acting has not diminished over the years: “I love it more than ever, and I will still love it when I’m 75.”

She had previously told THR that she never had a back-up career path in mind, explaining, “I don’t have a massive business brain; I’m sensible, but I don’t have a business brain. And I’m not one for offices and wearing high heels to work every day — forget it. It was all about acting, always, it really was.”

