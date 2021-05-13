Kathryn Hahn Joins the ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Kathryn Hahn has been enlisted for the Knives Out sequel ensemble that is quickly taking shape.

Hahn will join fellow franchise newcomers Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton, as well as returning star Daniel Craig. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the follow-up is due to shoot this summer in Greece and will be another star-studded murder mystery anchored by Craig’s enigmatic Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Netflix had no comment on the casting.

Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

Knives Out was released via Lionsgate in 2019, taking in $311.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget. Johnson, who earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for the Knives Out screenplay, told THR he began work on the script shortly after the first film was released.

In a massive $469 million deal, Netflix won the rights for two sequels and a readymade franchise. The only contingencies of the deal were that Craig must star in the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie.

Hahn, repped by Gersh, Lighthouse and Schreck Rose, became a fan favorite in Marvel’s Disney+ series WandaVision. Her other recent credits include Apple’s animated series Central Park and the HBO dramatic limited series I Know This Much Is True.