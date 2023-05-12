Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett Join Untitled Monster Movie From ‘Scream VI’ Filmmakers

Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud and Will Catlett have jumped on board Universal Pictures’ untitled monster thriller from the filmmaker duo known as Radio Silence.

They join Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir in the feature directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the two latest Scream movies. Newton most recently appeared in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has just wrapped production on Focus Feature’s Lisa Frankenstein pic.

Cloud is best known as the character Fezco on HBO’s series Euphoria, which will return for a third season in 2024. Catlett stars in Focus Features’ A Thousand and One, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Universal’s untitled monster movie will be released in theaters on April 19, 2024. Radio Silence’s Chad Villella is producing alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. Tripp Vinson is also producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter. That project centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character. Woe then betides the kidnappers.

On Friday, Universal said only that the thriller “provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.” Project X is coming off the success of Scream VI, which marked a franchise-record opening at the global box office and grossed $168.9 million worldwide.

Newton is repped by WME and Entertainment 360. Cloud is repped by UTA. Catlett is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Sugar23.