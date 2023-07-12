Katie Martin Kelley Tapped to Run Communications at Warner Bros. Pictures

Veteran Hollywood exec Katie Martin Kelley is joining Warner Bros.’ movie studio as executive vp of communications, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.

Her arrival at the studio’s Burbank lot isn’t a total surprise, considering she worked closely with Warner Bros. Picture Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy when the duo ran MGM.

In her new role, Martin Kelley will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and the newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. She’ll report to De Luca and Abdy.

In a twinned move, WBD announced earlier on Thursday that Candice McDonough has been appointed to the newly-created role of executive vp of publicity and communications for DC Studios, the arm run by co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Katie is highly regarded as one of Hollywood’s top communications executives and a true master of her craft. We are delighted to work with Katie again and warmly welcome her to Warner Bros. during this exciting time as we accelerate the expansion of the studio’s film slate and our investment in the theatrical experience,” De Luca and Abdy said in joint statement.

Martin Kelley departed MGM late last year. Previously she spent a dozen years at Paramount, where she worked on such successful franchises as Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible, Jackass, Jack Reacher, Daddy’s Home, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the G.I. Joe series. Additionally, she oversaw awards campaigns for such films as Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival; Denzel Washington’s Fences; Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air; David O. Russell’s The Fighter; Joel and Ethan Coen’s True Grit; Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and The Wolf of Wall Street; Ava DuVernay’s Selma; Adam McKay’s The Big Short; Alexander Payne’s Nebraska; and the animated films Rango and The Adventures of Tintin.

At MGM, she worked on such high-profile films as Women Talking, Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and House of Gucci.