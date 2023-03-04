Spirit Awards: Ke Huy Quan Thanks His ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ “Family” in Best Supporting Performance Acceptance Speech

Ke Huy Quan won the best supporting performance award at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Everyone on set, especially our amazing crew took such great care of each other,” Quan said in his acceptance speech. “We’ve never felt like we worked for anybody, and this is to the credit of the Daniels and our producer Jonathan Wang.”

He continued, “They made it a point to make sure that everyone feels as equally important. We were all there for one common reason and common goal and it was to bring something special up to the big screen.”

Backstage, Quan told reporters that after doing the Goonies and Indiana Jones as a child actor, he felt good to be making movies, and then it went “very quickly downhill from there.”

“This time around, it’s really special because I feel like a kid again,” he said. “And that’s why I cannot believe I’m here and I’m feeling exactly all those wonderful feelings I had as a kid, I’m feeling those now.”

This year’s awards show marked the Spirit Awards’ move to gender-neutral categories, with Quan competing against nine other people, as opposed to five.

Quan beat his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star, as well as Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Nina Hoss (Tár), Brian d’Arcy James (The Cathedral), Trevante Rhodes (Bruiser), Theo Rossi (Emily the Criminal), Mark Rylance (Bones and All), Jonathan Tucker (Palm Trees and Power Lines) and Gabrielle Union (The Inspection).

When the Spirit Awards announced the news it would be switching to gender-neutral categories, Film Independent president Josh Welsh said, “We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender. We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

The organization follows in the footsteps of the Grammys, Gotham Awards, British Independent Film Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards, all of which have adopted gender-neutral categories.

Most of the Spirit Awards’ acting categories will be upped to 10 nominees each, the Spirit Awards‘ newest category, best breakthrough performance, will only feature five nominees.

The Independent Spirit Awards are airing live on IMDb, as well as across various social platforms, including Film Independent’s YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook.

Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.