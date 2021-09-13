Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros.’ ‘Wonka’ Reimagining

Keegan-Michael Key is set to join Timothée Chalamet in Warner Bros.’s Wonka, a big-screen reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

There’s no word on which role the actor of Key & Peele fame will play in the film to be directed by Paul King. Chalamet is set to star as young Willy Wonka.

David Heyman is producing the feature, which will be a musical. Key has TV credits that include Reno 911!, Whose Line is it Anyway?, Parks and Recreation, Bob’s Burgers, Fargo, BoJack Horseman, Archer, Playing House and Friends from College. And he has appeared in movies like Role Models, Wanderlust, Horrible Bosses 2 and Don’t Think Twice.

Wonka is the infamous and eccentric owner of a chocolate factory who figured prominently in Dahl’s 1964 book and its follow-up, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. He was also the caretaker of the Oompa-Loompas, whom Wonka saved from enemies in Loompaland and now make his candies.

The character became so indelible in culture that the 1971 film adaptation of the book was titled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Gene Wilder portrayed the character in that pic, while Johnny Depp played him in the 2005 adaptation.

