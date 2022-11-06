Keegan-Michael Key on Timothée Chalamet as ‘Wonka’: “He Drips Charisma”

In his recent British Vogue profile, Timothée Chalamet noted he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming Wonka, a film he described as “so sincere” and “so joyous.” When THR ran into Chalamet co-star Keegan-Michael Key at the premiere of his Hulu series Reboot, we asked for his take on all of the above.

“He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number,” explained the multi-hyphenate. “I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used and I would also like to add the words wondrous and a little bit epic. It’s a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project.”

And for the golden ticket question: How is Mr. Chalamet as the chocolate aficionado?

“There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else,’” explains Key, who co-stars alongside Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, Simon Farnaby and others. “And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.”

Wonka is set for release Dec. 15, 2023. Reboot is now streaming on Hulu.

