Keir Gilchrist’s ‘An Intrusion’ Lands at Gravitas Ventures (Exclusive)

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American rights to the home invasion thriller An Intrusion, which stars Atypical star Keir Gilchrist, Scout Taylor-Compton, Billy Boyd, Sam Logan Khaleghi, Michael Emery and Dustin Prince.

Nicholas Holland directed the pic for Diamond Dead Media in association with SLK Media Group and Laugh Cry Productions, with Emmy nominee Logan Khaleghi among the producers.

An Intrusion sees a man terrorized by a malicious stalker and, as an investigation mounts, he fears the attacks may be tied to secrets he has violently kept from his family. Gravitas plans a day-and-date theatrical/VOD/DVD/BluRay release on Thanksgiving weekend in November after a series of new media and festival premieres in October.

“Nick has crafted a home invasion thriller that is brimming with tension and compelling performances from an immensely talented ensemble. We look forward to unveiling the film to North American audiences this fall,” Tony Piantedosi, vp of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, said in a statement.

“Collaborating with some of my favorite actors in modern film and sweating side by side with this cast and crew as they worked tirelessly through literal rain, ice storms, and every production hurdle imaginable to complete this film is one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” director Holland added in his own statement.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Jeff Cooper of Cut Entertainment on the behalf of the filmmakers, along with Gravitas’ Piantedosi.