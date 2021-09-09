Toronto: Keira Knightley’s ‘Silent Night’ Dark Comedy Lands at RLJE Films, AMC+

Silent Night, the U.K. dark comedy starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp, has landed with AMC+ and RLJE Films ahead of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 16.

Camille Griffin’s feature directorial debut about a family’s eventful Christmas dinner in the country also stars Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler. Burdened by mankind’s pending destruction, the normally stoic Brits in attendance at the idyllic rural gathering can’t find the courage needed for their last night on Earth.

RLJE Films plans a day-and-date release in theaters and on the AMC+ streaming platform in North America this December. “With a focus on growing original and exclusive content for AMC+, we’re excited to partner with RLJE Films to bring Silent Night to a broad audience across both streaming and theatrical as we continue to meet viewers wherever they are and optimize exposure for great content,” Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+, said in a statement.

The producer credits on Silent Night are shared by Matthew Vaughn, Styler and Celine Rattray. “Silent Night is completely original and a true achievement for Camille Griffin in her feature writing/directorial debut. The film could not be more timely in asking audiences, in a comedic yet honest way, what sacrifices they would be willing to make for the good of their family and humanity at large,” Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, added in his own statement.

Silent Night is executive produced by Claudia Vaughn, Peter Morton, Stephen Marks, Carlos Peres, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Hélène Théodoly, Audra LaBrosse and Pietro Greppi, with co-producer Greg McManus. The distribution deal was negotiated by Ward on behalf of RLJE Films and AMC+, with Endeavor Content acting for the filmmakers.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales at TIFF. Silent Night has also sold to Altitude for the U.K., Metropolitan for France, Leone in Italy, and a host of other European and Asian territories.