Keke Palmer Joins Bill Murray and Seth Rogen in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer has joined Bill Murray and Seth Rogen in Being Mortal, the Searchlight Pictures project which is serving as the feature directorial debut of Aziz Ansari.

The project is based on the Atul Gawande nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Ansari wrote the script, will play a role in the movie and is producing with Youree Henley.

Logline details for Mortal are being kept in the casket, but the book explored the concepts of death and aging and how the medical profession tends to mishandle both. Searchlight has previously described the project as being at the intersection of “insightful humor and pathos.”

Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight.

Palmer is an actress, producer and musical artist who won an Emmy for best actress in short form comedy or drama series for the digital series Turnt Up with the Taylors. She appeared in Scream: The TV Series and Scream Queens, and starred with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. She will next be seen in Jordan Peele’s latest horror thriller, Nope, which Universal opens July 22. She also voices a character in Pixar’s Lightyear, which opens June 17.

She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.