Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”

Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya.

A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.

On Sunday, Palmer tweeted, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

The 28-year-old star continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Nope, which opened in first place at the weekend’s box office with an estimated $44 million, is a sci-fi horror film that features Palmer opposite Daniel Kaluuya.

Palmer broke out as a child performer in the title role of Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, which debuted in 2008 and ran for three seasons. Other credits include Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, Hustlers and a voice role in this year’s Pixar film Lightyear, along with a stint as co-host of Good Morning America’s third hour, titled Strahan, Sara & Keke.