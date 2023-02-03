Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke Developing Feature ‘This Modern Love’ With ‘My Policeman’ Banner Independent Entertainment (Exclusive)

Independent Entertainment, the production and sales banner that was behind last year’s Harry Styles-starrer My Policeman, has boarded This Modern Love, a romantic comedy based on the critically acclaimed play Leave to Remain by Matt Jones (The Split) and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke, with Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell set to executive produce.

A story by Okereke set between London and Provincetown in the U.S., This Modern Love — also the name of a Bloc Party song — is a culture clash comedy about two gay men about to get married, who suddenly have to navigate their families’ interference during a well-meaning trip ahead of their wedding. Independent Entertainment will finance the project’s development.

The project was acquired by Independent’s sales and acquisitions manager, Jordan Allwood. Ryan Bennett from PaperEpic will produce alongside Independent’s Luc Roeg and Cora Palfrey. Newell will executive producer, with Jones adapting for the screen and Rose Theatre’s Christopher Haydon set to direct. Haydon is best known for his BFI-backed film Martha. Leave to Remain was originally staged at London’s Lyric Theatre.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Ryan and Mike on this incredible adaptation by Matt and Kele. The story is warm, moving, and funny; capturing all the optimism and nuance of modern love”, said Roeg and Palfrey from Independent Entertainment.

Bennett from PaperEpic added: “The whole team are so excited to have the support of Independent Entertainment in bringing this endearingly hopeful, poignant and deeply personal story about the barriers to love and happiness to the big screen.”

This Modern Love will feature original music from Okereke, but unlike the stage production, it will not be a musical.

Okereke is repped by The Soho Agency and Big Life Management. Jones and Haydon are repped by The Agency.