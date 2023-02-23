Kelly Rowland to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ for Netflix

Kelly Rowland is set to star in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa legal drama set at Netflix.

The ensemble cast will also include Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar and RonReaco Lee. Perry will write, direct and produce the drama about a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.

Perry will share producer credits with Rowland, Angi Bones and Will Areu.

The prolific director and producer earlier set his next feature film, titled Six Triple Eight, for Netflix, and it will portray the 6888th battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort. Perry penned the project, which is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.

Six Triple Eight marks Perry’s fourth film with Netflix following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming and most recently A Jazzman’s Blues. Perry will produce, along with Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios

Perry, WME and Johnson Shapiro recently inked a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video.