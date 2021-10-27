Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan Teaming for Survival Thriller ‘No Way Up’

Dr. Crane and Mrs. Hughes are joining forces.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer and Downton Abbey‘s Phyllis Logan are uniting for high concept thriller No Way Up, being introduced to buyers at next week’s American Film Market by Altitude Film Entertainment.

Described by the filmmakers as a “rollercoaster combination of disaster movie and survival thriller,” No Way Up follows two characters from very different backgrounds that are thrown together when the plane they are traveling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. The stricken airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. With their air supply rapidly running out, a nightmare fight for survival ensues as dangers from all sides hone in on them.

The film will be directed by Claudio Fäh from a screenplay by Andy Mayson, with further casting set to be announced. A spring 2022 shoot is planned in Malta.

Fäh, whose credits include Northmen — A Viking Saga as well as two entries in the Sniper franchise for Sony, just wrapped production on the fourth season of Swiss hit crime series Wilder.

Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall will produce for Altitude, which is currently in production on Butcher’s Crossing starring Nicolas Cage. Other producers include BAFTA winner Annalise Davis (Up There, The Railway Man) and Molly Conners (Birdman, Frozen River, Butcher’s Crossing).

“No Way Up is a gripping story of survival in the extreme,” said Fäh. “A rollercoaster ride filled with suspense and thrills, with a group of wonderfully crafted characters who are driving this story, overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. To bring them to life with a cast of this calibre is a wonderful opportunity.”

Runagall added: “As we continue to further our own production ambitions, we’re thrilled to bring this arresting and highly commercial project to worldwide buyers.”

Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment, while Logan is represented by Conway Van Gelder Grant and SMS Talent. Fäh is repped by David Saunders at APA, Jon Huddle at Fourth Wall Management and Eric Feig.