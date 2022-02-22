Kenneth Branagh, Aunjanue Ellis to Receive HCA Honorary Awards (Exclusive)

Kenneth Branagh and Aunjanue Ellis will receive honorary awards at the fifth annual HCA Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association announced on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held at the Avalon Hollywood on Feb. 28, and the livestream will be hosted by Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Branagh, who wrote and directed Belfast, will receive this year’s Excellence in Artistry Award, which celebrates his career as an actor and filmmaker. “Sir Kenneth Branagh has such an incredible and iconic body of work,” says HCA founder Scott Menzel. “Kenneth’s career has included a little bit of everything from radio to television to stage to film. His love and passion are undeniable, and with Belfast being hailed by many as his finest work to date, we couldn’t be happier to be honoring his extraordinary artistry within the entertainment industry.”

Additionally, Branagh made Oscar history this year when he received seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. Previously, the record was held by George Clooney and Walt Disney with six nominations.

King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis will be honored with this year’s Inspire Award, previously awarded to Deon Taylor and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The award is presented to an individual in the entertainment industry whose work inspires others.

“Since the mid-’90s, Aunjanue has been a talent that many people from around the world have looked up to and felt inspired by,” says HCA president Nestor Bentancor. “Aunjanue is a remarkable artist who came from humble beginnings and has never forgotten her roots. Aunjanue has been an advocate for truth and justice while always using her voice to stand up for what she believes in. For these reasons and many more, Aunjanue Ellis is the perfect recipient of the HCA Inspire Award.”

Robin de Jesús, Colman Domingo, Sophia Ali, Cooper Raiff, Rob Morgan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Brian d’Arcy James, Ron Perlman, Tia Carrere, Sandra Mae Frank, Alexandra Shipp, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marlee Matlin, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Doug Jones, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Kaitlyn Dever and Ciarán Hinds are presenting at the HCA Film Awards.