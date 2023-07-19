Kenneth Branagh Battles Supernatural Forces in ‘Haunting in Venice’ Trailer

Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot to solve a chilling supernatural mystery after a séance goes wrong in the first full A Haunting in Venice trailer that dropped on Wednesday.

Branagh directs and stars for the third time in his series of adaptations of Agatha Christie novels. Set in post-Second World War Venice, a retired Poirot is summoned to attend a séance by an old friend, played by Tina Fey, to see if a psychic (Michelle Yeoh) is a fake.

When one of the séance guests in the decaying, haunted Venice palazzo is murdered, Poirot steps in to identify the killer, only to face a world of supernatural shadows and secrets. “Someone is dead. No one shall leave this place until I know who did it,” the former detective tells surprised séance participants now considered suspects in a murder mystery the celebrated sleuth is determined to resolve.

Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan and Riccardo Scamarcio round out the ensemble cast for A Haunting in Venice from 20th Century Studios. The feature is inspired by the 1969 Christie novel Hallowe’en Party.

The story of that novel was set in motion when a 13-year-old girl who was witness to a murder is found dead in an apple-bobbing tub. Michael Green wrote the script for the feature, with the producer credits shared by Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A Haunting in Venice is due out in theaters Sept. 15.