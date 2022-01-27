Kenneth Branagh and Editor Una Ni Dhonghaile Describe the Making of ‘Belfast’ in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Respected actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh talks about his semi-autobiographical Oscar contender Belfast — which he wrote, directed and produced — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. He’s joined by Belfast’s film editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle.

On Thursday, Branagh received Directors Guild and Producers Guild nominations for the film, while Ní Dhonghaíle earned an American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Award nomination for best edited dramatic feature.

Focus Features’ Belfast tells the story of a Protestant family set against the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1969. During the podcast, Branagh discusses his deeply personal inspiration for the story, which also resonated with his editor. He and Ní Dhonghaíle detail their approach to scenes such as the street riot that begins the drama and the Irish wake. Branagh also describes casting and working with his young star, newcomer Jude Hill, who plays 9-year-old Buddy.

They also discuss the film’s theme — a necessity for tolerance — and a hope that viewers are “entertained and moved” by Belfast but also carry with them the importance of its message.

“One day young Paddy could live next to young Buddy and be friends and have no issues … they live harmoniously. And then a couple of hours later because different labels have been applied, that no longer is the case,” says the director. “It seems ultimately fruitless, and in the case of Northern Ireland, tragic, that that was the case. We see in the world right now that that kind of polarizing impact is very prevalent.”

“It’s very easy for people to encourage emotive responses to difficult situations where understanding a contrary point of view, a conflicting point of view, is hard to do,” he continues. “It requires effort, and we don’t always want to apply that. And sometimes it’s easier to stick with our tribe and feel defensive instead of trying to understand what may be differences that you could respect, possibly celebrate, or even just to respectfully disagree with, but live alongside without turning into violence. We’ve got enough to worry about and deal with it in our lives. There are so many other issues in our world without turning against ourselves in that way.”

Branagh and Ní Dhonghaíle’s next collaboration is upcoming Death on the Nile, a mystery based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, which Branagh directed while starring as detective Hercule Poirot.