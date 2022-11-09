‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Kerry Condon, now receiving high marks for her turn opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will be honored at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards.

The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, returns March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

Organized by the nonprofit US-Ireland Alliance headed by founder-president Trina Vargo, the Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music.

Condon, 39, a native of Tipperary, Ireland, and McDonagh also worked together in stage productions of The Cripple of Inishmaan and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore and in the acclaimed 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“I don’t think I’d quite seen how brilliant she was onstage really captured in the movies,” McDonagh said of reteaming with Condon on Banshees in a September interview with Vanity Fair. “I wanted to make sure that we did that — and she just blew me away.”

Condon, who also voices the character Friday in Marvel superhero films, will next be seen in the thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

On television, she portrayed the daughter of Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut on Better Call Saul and has appeared on such other series as Luck, Ray Donovan and Sharon Horgan’s Women on the Verge.

Hackman Capital Partners and The MBS Group return as lead sponsors of the event. Last year, Hackman announced it will sponsor two of the US-Ireland Alliance’s Mitchell Scholarships (for study in Ireland) with a gift of $100,000.

Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen are also back as sponsors.

Because of lingering pandemic concerns, the Oscar Wilde Awards were held at its original home, the Ebell theater of Los Angeles, last year. It was canceled in 2021.

Honorees over the years have included Farrell, Gleeson, Norman Lear, Jim Sheridan, Kenneth Branagh, Catherine O’Hara, Hylda Queally, Barry Keoghan, Glenn Close, Ruth Negga, Saoirse Ronan, Carrie Fisher, Van Morrison, Michelle Williams, Neil Jordan and late THR writer-editor Steve Brennan.

Other honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.