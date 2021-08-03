Kerry Washington to Play Journalist-Turned-Surfer in ‘Rockaway’ for Netflix

Kerry Washington is attached to star in and prodcue a feature adaptation of Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway.

Washington will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the power of surfing, and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman— who is behind AppleTV+’s Truth Be Told— will adapt the screenplay.

Liza Chasin will produce via her 3dot Productions under a first-look deal with the streamer. Washington and Pilar Savone will prodcue for Simpson Street, along with Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment. Cardwell and Margaret Chernin will executive produce.

Washington previously worked with Netflix on the movie musical Prom and will return to the streamer in the upcoming fantasy adaptation The School for Good and Evil. She is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.