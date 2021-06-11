Kevin Bacon Tapped for Villain Role in Legendary’s ‘Toxic Avenger’ (Exclusive)

The Toxic Avenger will now be one degree away from Kevin Bacon.

Bacon has joined the cast Legendary’s reboot of the 1984 film from schlock movie house Troma Entertainment.

Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige are already on the call sheet for the project, which gets underway later in June in Bulgaria with Macon Blair in the director’s seat.

Blair also wrote the script for the story of a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

The original film, with its environmental themes and superhero tropes subverted a la Deadpool within a grade Z-budget, went on to be Troma’s biggest hit, and the character became a mascot for the company. The original movie expanded across three sequel films, a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series, and even a Marvel Comic.

Dinklage is headlining as the hero with Bacon tapped to play a slick (and likely over the top) villain.

Bacon has played an array villains and shady characters over his long career, including in comic book-centric films such as James Gunn’s Super and Marvel-based X-Men: First Class. The actor currently stars in the critically acclaimed Boston crime drama series City on a Hill for Showtime, which announced its third season, and recently wrapped the crime thriller One Way with Travis Fimmel.

Bacon is repped by MGMT and Gaines Solomon.