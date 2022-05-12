Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Kevin Bacon’s ‘They/Them’ Slasher Pic

They/Them, a queer empowerment slasher-horror from Blumhouse and starring Kevin Bacon will debut on Peacock on Aug. 5.

The genre pic, formerly known as Whistler Camp, is set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp and sees Bacon star as Owen Whistler. Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming.

As the camp’s methods become increasingly psychologically unsettling, the campers, working together for protection, encounter a mysterious killer who starts claiming victims.

They/Them, pronounced They-Slash-Them, is written and directed by veteran Hollywood screenwriter John Logan as his directorial debut.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies for as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid, I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” Logan said in a statement.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated,” Logan, best known as the screenwriter for Skyfall, Gladiator and The Aviator, added.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

Bacon, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano serve as executive producers. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing.