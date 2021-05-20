Kevin Bacon Wants to Revisit His Only Film He Ever Re-Watched

Kevin Bacon has zero interest in doing a sequel to any of his iconic films, save for one very random selection: Tremors.

While talking with Esquire for a profile published this week, the actor revealed a few interesting tidbits surrounding the 1990 Universal Pictures monster suspense (and some pretty good comedy) film. Tremors was a box office bomb, but went on to become a cult classic, resulting in several (awful) direct-to-video sequels which were all sans Bacon.

“It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all,” Bacon told the magazine of (mostly) looking forward concerning his illustrious career. Just as interesting, if not more so, Bacon noted that Tremors is the only film of his he has ever re-watched since its premiere.

Kevin Bacon (Valentine McKee) and Fred Ward (Earl Bassett) in ‘Tremors’. Everett Collection

Starring Bacon and Fred Ward, Tremors revolved around a small desert town of Perfection, Nevada that is suddenly plagued with deadly worm-like monsters killing the townsfolk. Its randomness, excellent creature effects and colorful characters made the film enduring and popular with VHS audiences.

In fact, thanks to the home video success, Universal approached Bacon several years ago about making more of the films — but with the catch that they would be direct-to-video. He quickly passed, he told the magazine. Then, five years ago, it was Bacon who tried to light a new fire under the franchise.

“We were around the 25 year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon told Esquire. “Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’”

The series was shopped around, eventually landing at SyFy — but died before making it to air, the actor revealed. “I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon added. “Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We’ll keep going.”