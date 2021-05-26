Kevin Clark, ‘School of Rock’ Kid Actor, Dies in Bicycle Accident at 32

Kevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones in School of Rock, has died. He was 32.

Multiple outlets including the Chicago Sun-Times reported Clark’s death on Wednesday, citing the cause of death as a road accident. Clark had been riding his bicycle in Chicago, when he was hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:20 a.m. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Jack Black, who was the lead in 2003’s musical comedy School of Rock — Clark’s only acting credit before he became a musician — posted a tribute to Clark on Instagram. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

In the post, Black included an image of his character Dewey Finn in the movie, alongside Clark as Freddy, the outspoken drummer.

Clark is survived by his mother and sister.