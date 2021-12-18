Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel, Sony Are “Actively Beginning to Develop” More ‘Spider-Man’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie.

In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger.

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige said, mentioning the brief period in 2019 where the deal for Disney and Sony to co-produce the movies fell through. “That will not be occurring this time.”

In August 2019, around two months after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, it was reported that negotiations between Sony film studio chief Tom Rothman and Feige on the then untitled third Spider-Man movie had broken down. The deal falling through — and at the time, seemingly ending the studios’ Spider-Man partnership — was reportedly due to Disney’s request for a higher percentage of the third film’s gross, as well as all merchandising revenue, a request that Sony turned down.

That standoff between Disney and Sony eventually came to an end in September 2019, thanks in part to Holland himself.

While Feige was tight-lipped as usual about what the fourth film might entail storywise, Pascal points to No Way Home‘s ending during the NYT interview as the launch point for another chapter. “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

The Sony producer had previously indicated in a Nov. 29 interview with Fandango that there were three more films in the works with Holland attached. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

While speaking to the NYT, Pascal offered a more measured response to her previous statement. “We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas,” she said. “I hope it lasts forever.”