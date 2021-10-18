×
Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel Inks First-Look Deal With Village Roadshow

The NBA champion first broke into Hollywood when he appeared as himself opposite Adam Sandler in the feature 'Uncut Gems.'

Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

NBA champion Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel Studios have inked a first-look development deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. The deal covers scripted and unscripted projects for television, film and digital.

Under the pact, Garnett and his partners, Brian Bennett and Mike Marangu, will develop and produce a slate of projects with the Steve Mosko-run entertainment company.

One of the first projects under the partnership will be a feature documentary on “Wilt the Stilt” Chamberlain. The NBA Hall of Famer scored over 30,000 points in his career, and in 1962, Chamberlain became the only player to this day to score 100 points in a single NBA game. Gotham Chopra from Religion of Sports will direct the doc, which will be produced by Content Cartel, Heeltap Entertainment and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison. (Garnett played himself in the Sandler starrer Uncut Gems.)

“After focusing on my profession for 21 years, I decided to start my new career in production with the same passion, drive and dedication I had when I played,” said Garnett. “I quickly learned to be successful in this game the same rules apply, it’s all about your team! That’s why it’s an honor and privilege to be working with Steve Mosko and VREG, we are the new Super Team.”

Added Mosko, “We have been working with Kevin and team for some time and it has been clear from the outset that his passion and commitment to creating a thriving production company that entertains, impacts and informs with its content.”

