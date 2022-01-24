×
Kevin Macdonald to Direct John Galliano Documentary on Controversial British Fashion Icon

The project from French group Newen comes amid an investment boost from partner Anton, which will put up $57 million for distribution rights to television and film projects.

Acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, Touching the Void) will direct a new documentary on the life and career of acclaimed British fashion designer John Galliano.

The former head designer of French fashion companies Givenchy and Christian Dior, as well as his own John Galliano label, is currently creative director of Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela. A hugely influential figure in the world of fashion, Galliano is also controversial. Dior suspended him in 2011 following an arrest over a drunken, anti-semitic tirade at a Paris bar.

The Macdonald documentary is part of an upcoming slate from Newen, the French production and distribution group backed by broadcaster TF1. On Monday, production and financing group Anton announced it was boosting its investment in Newen and would put up €50 million ($57 million) towards jointly acquiring distribution rights for film and TV projects.

The investment extends the partnership between Anton and Newen, which launched in 2019. Under the deal, Newen Studos has greenlit series, including Crossroads and Lost Luggage.

“The extension of the agreement with Anton testifies to the successful dynamic achieved by Newen Studios,” said Newen managing director Romain Bessi. “With this new partnership, our scope will now include cinema, a genre that the group has been supporting even more since the integration of TF1 Studio.”

“Newen Studios leads the way in global content. The continuation of our partnership with them affirms our belief in their vision, creativity and commercial prowess,” added Anton founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud.

Anton is a fast-growing production and investment group behind such small-screen projects as McMafia, and His Dark Materials and feature films including Greenland and the upcoming horror feature All Fun and Games starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and co-produced with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

