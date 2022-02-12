Kevin Smith Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’ Oscars Snub: “Make a Populist Choice”

Kevin Smith has an issue with the Academy failing to give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar nomination for best picture.

While speaking on his FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith questioned the best picture snub.

“They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?” he argued. “Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes. Let him swing in there.”

“Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and shit, show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they now nominate for best picture. It used to be five? …” he added before the livestream cut out. In a follow-up video, Smith quipped of the livestream being cut off, “Kids, the conspiracy is real. I spoke about Spider-Man not being nominated by the Academy, and we got tossed off of the YouTube. Tie those two things together. The truth lies somewhere out there.”

Smith’s comments follow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also challenging the Academy’s decision to not include the Spider-Man film in the best picture race’s ten slots.

“The biggest snub today in my opinion, and I’m actually even angry about this, I’m kind of embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he said. “You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It certainly was not,” he argued. “Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up got a 46 [percent], Spider-Man is a 90. For God’s sake, Jackass Forever has an 89!”

Kimmel also posed the question: “When did we decide that the best picture has to be serious?” before later arguing that Don’t Look Up‘s A-list cast resulted in receiving automatic votes. “Here’s what happened, the Academy voters, they looked at the list, they saw the names Leo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, they checked that box, and then they put their kids in the car, and they went to see the movie Spider-Man. And they loved it. But they didn’t vote for it.”

No Way Home grossed $1.77 billion at the box office globally and, through producers Sony and Marvel, had launched an Oscars campaign for the superhero film. The film, along with Marvel Studios title Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will compete in the visual effects category.

Films in contention for best picture in this year’s Oscars race announced on Tuesday includes Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.