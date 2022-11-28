Kevin Spacey Cast in Indie Film Ahead of U.K. Trial for Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey, who is set to appear before the courts in the U.K. over multiple charges of sexual assault next summer, is set to star in an upcoming British indie feature.

The two-time Oscar winner — whose first U.K. trial over five charges of assault will begin on June 6, 2023 — has been cast in a voice only role in the thriller Control from Cupsogue Pictures, starring as the main antagonist. The film, written and directed by Gene Fallaize (Superman Requiem, Cain Hill), follows the British home secretary (Lauren Metcalfe) as she drives home one night while engaging in a secret love affair with the prime minister (Mark Hampton). Meanwhile, one other man — played by Spacey — knows her secret and has been badly affected by it, and seeks revenge, plotting to remotely hijack her fully self-driving car, forcing her on a rampage through the streets of London using the car she’s trapped in as a deadly weapon.

The news comes just two weeks after London’s Crown Prosecution Service revealed that Spacey is now facing an additional seven sexual offense charges in the U.K., bringing the total to 12, and just over a month after a jury in New York found him not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14 and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s. At the Old Bailey in July, Spacey pleaded not guilty to the first five charges of sexual assault.

Adam Southwick (Cain Hill) and Emily Hasseldine (Beneath) will produce Control for Cupsogue Pictures in association with CineNorth Studios, which Fallaize also exec produces. Filming is now underway and will go into early 2023 at Camberwell Studios and on location in London.