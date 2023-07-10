Kevin Spacey Alleged Victim Says He Woke Up to Find Actor “Performing Oral Sex” on Him, U.K. Jury Hears

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 3: American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to attend his ongoing sexual assault trial on July 3, 2023 in London, England. The Oscar-winning US Actor is charged with 12 counts of sexually assaulting four men in the UK between 2005 and 2013. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting a man after he fell asleep in the actor’s London flat, the jury at the actor’s criminal trail heard on Monday.

On the third week of the trial at Southwark Crown Court, where Spacey is facing 12 charges from four different men, the jury was shown a police interview video dating from 2007 in which the fourth and final alleged victim gave evidence describing an incident he said occurred in the summer of 2008.

In the video, the individual described how first connected with Spacey after he’d taken part in an initiative that the actor had set up for up-and-coming actors at the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015. Although he didn’t have much interaction with the Oscar winner at the time, he said he reaching out to him afterwards via a letter seeking mentorship and guidance. To his surprise, a few weeks after the letter was sent Spacey phoned him directly, suggesting they meet for a walk near Waterloo at 11 p.m. later that night.

The short walk, he claimed, took them to Spacey’s flat, which he was invited inside and where they drank a couple of beers and smoked a joint that the actor rolled. After thanking Spacey for putting on The Old Vic initiative, telling him he’d got an agent off the back of it, he said the Oscar-winner had move to congratulate him and started trying to inappropriately hug him on the sofa and then began “rubbing his face into my crotch.” But he says he quickly moved him away and tried to distract him by changing the subject, asking him about actors he’d worked with and a model railway in the corner of the room, but he said the conversation was “stilted,” with Spacey not interested in talking about work or his career. He then claims he asked if he go out on the balcony for a cigarette, to which Spacey said “no” as there would be “plenty of time for that later.”

Shortly after, the alleged victim say says he fell asleep, asserting that this wasn’t “something I’d normally do,” and that it was “unusual behaviour to just conk out.” When he woke up on the sofa some time later (a period he said could have been as long as five hours), he found Spacey knelt down on the floor “performing oral sex on me,” with his pants having been unzipped. In an emotional exchange with the police interview, the accuser said he didn’t know how long Spacey had been assaulting him, and didn’t know whether or not he’d ejaculated.

After pushing the actor off him and telling him to stop, he explained to police that Spacey had then said “I think it’s best that you go,” and told him not to tell anyone what had happened or mention that he’d been there.

The alleged victim says he left the flat, went down the elevator and sat at a bus stop, “where I cried for a little while.” The following day he says he “felt very depressed about it all” and didn’t go to work.

For many years, the individual says he didn’t have the confidence to tell anyone what had happened in Spacey’s flat, claiming that it felt like a “knock to my masculinity,” and also that it “may have been his fault in some way” and that he’d perhaps “led himself into the situation.” It was the other allegations that were made against Spacey in 2007 in the wake of the MeToo movement that he says gave him the confidence to start talking about it.

