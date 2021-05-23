Kevin Spacey to Appear in Franco Nero’s Italian Film (Reports)

Kevin Spacey will appear in his first film following his sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

ABC News reported that the actor will appear in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. The film will be directed by Franco Nero and will shoot in Italy. ABC reports that Vanessa Redgrave will also star in the film.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Spacey, Nero, and Redgrave did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

The film is described on IMDB to center on “the rise and fall of a blind artist.”

The upcoming film will mark Spacey’s first role in over four years after facing multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations in 2017. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told a Buzzfeed reporter in 2017 that Spacey made a pass toward him when he was only 14. Spacey would go on to share an apology statement to Rapp via Twitter and used his statement to come out as a gay man for the first time. Spacey then faced more allegations after 20 young men alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at the Old Vic London theater that took place between 1995 and 2013 — Spacey served as its artistic director from 2004 until 2015. Spacey later faced an indecent assault charge from an incident involving a teenager in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, to which he pleaded not guilty. The assault and battery lawsuit was eventually dropped.

Amid allegations, Spacey parted ways with Netflix’s House of Cards. He last appeared in the 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club.

Since being at the center of allegations, Spacey has remained out of the public eye, only making public statements via an annual Christmas Eve video that he releases on YouTube and Twitter. He last released a 2020 COVID installment, in which he offered his support to those struggling.