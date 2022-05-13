Kevin Spacey Thriller ‘Peter Five Eight’ Bound for Cannes

Kevin Spacey’s attempted return to movies after sexual assault and misconduct allegations derailed his career in 2017 has led to his latest gig, Peter Five Eight, now heading to the market in Cannes

J.D. Beaufils, president of sales at VMI International, tells The Hollywood Reporter the mystery thriller is completed, stars Spacey in a leading role and will screen in the Cannes market. Peter Five Eight is financed by Mad Honey and LTD Films and is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe.

VMI International picked up the worldwide sales rights to Peter Five Eight, in which Spacey plays Peter, a charismatic man in a black sedan who shows up in a small mountainside community.

Jet Jandreau plays Sam, a glamorous real estate agent who is revealed to be unhinged and a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, while Rebecca De Mornay plays Brenda, whom Peter targets for information at the urging of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock.

Director Hall tells THR the stealth movie was shot in September 2021 in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon border. “Kevin was a joy to work with, kept everyone laughing between takes and delivered what I think will be a surprising treat for his fans,” he said in an email.

Spacey is also set to star in another movie being shopped in Cannes, 1242 – Gateway to the West. Carlos Alperin, CEO of Galloping Entertainment, which will shop the project at the French film market, told THR that the historical drama led by Hungarian financing is set for production in October 2022.

Alperin added that Spacey’s acting fees are being held in escrow ahead of the production start date.

Deadline was first to report on the Peter Five Eight project.