Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to More U.K. Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven more counts of sexual assault in a video hearing with London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

The brief hearing focused on the additional charges that were brought against Spacey in November, including three alleged offenses of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. They are all related to a male complainant and cover the period from 2001 to 2004.

The new charges came just weeks after a jury in New York had found Spacey not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14 and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

The U.K. judge, Mark Wall, on Friday agreed to join the seven-count indictment to five earlier U.K. counts, including four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Two-time Oscar winner Spacey had pleaded not guilty to those this past July.

Back then, Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial, which will either take place at London’s Southwark Crown Court or at the Old Bailey, giving it a time frame of three to four weeks. Spacey is to remain on unconditional bail until then, allowing him to move freely in and out of the U.K.