Kevin Spacey to Be Charged With 7 Further Sexual Offenses in U.K.

Kevin Spacey is set to face an additional seven sexual offences charges in the U.K., bringing the total to 12.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the further charges against the actor include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

“The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

Spacey has already been formally charged with five counts of sexual assault in the U.K., which the two-time Oscar winner pleaded not guilty to at London’s Old Bailey in July. Justice Mark Wall, who was overseeing the hearing, set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial, which will either take place at London’s Southwark Crown Court or at the Old Bailey. Spacey is to remain on unconditional bail until then, allowing him to move freely in and out of the U.K.

The new charges come just weeks after a jury in New York found Spacey not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14 and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s.