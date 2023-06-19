Kevin Spacey Thriller ‘Peter Five Eight’ Lands at SPI International (Exclusive)

Kevin Spacey’s thriller Peter Five Eight has been picked up for multiple territories by SPI International, a division of Canal+/Studio Canal.

The film, which also stars Rebecca De Mornay and Jet Jandreau, will receive a U.S. release in August as Spacey looks to return to the big screen. It’s understood that SPI International, which operates 62 TV channels and digital platforms across six continents, including Filmbox+, has yet to finalize international rollout details.

Global territories picked up for Peter Five Eight include the U.K., Africa, Eastern Europe, Israel, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Middle East and Russia/CIS. The U.S. release in August will be timed to follow the expected conclusion of Spacey’s upcoming trial in the U.K. for alleged sexual offenses, which will get underway on June 28 and is scheduled to last 4 weeks.

In July 2022, Spacey pleaded not guilty to the UK charges over sexual assault allegations dating back 17 years. The London trial follows a jury in New York finding Spacey not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14, and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

Peter Five Eight is a comedic thriller in which Spacey plays Peter, a charismatic man in a black sedan, who shows up in a small mountainside community. Jandreau plays Sam, a glamorous real estate agent who is revealed to be unhinged and a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, while De Mornay plays Brenda, whom Peter targets for information at the urging of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock.

The distribution deal with SPI International was closed by J.D. Beaufils, president of sales at VMI Worldwide, which earlier acquired the worldwide sales rights to Peter Five Eight, which is financed by Mad Honey and LTD Films and is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe.