Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K., Will Appear in Court Thursday

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in a U.K. court this Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London’s Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter

The CPS also confirmed that the 62-year-old has been charged “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Spacey last month said he planned to “voluntarily appear” before courts in the U.K. to defend himself against the charges of sexual assault that were authorized against him earlier in May.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America through a representative. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

According to the CPS, the charges relate to two allegations of sexual assault against the same man in March 2005 in London, another sexual assault allegation in August 2008 and one other in April 2013 in Gloucestershire. The additional offence, causing a person to “engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” relates to the same male victim from August 2008.

Spacey is due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10:00 London time on June 16.