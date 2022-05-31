Kevin Spacey to “Voluntarily Appear” in U.K. Court to Defend Himself Against Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey says he plans to “voluntarily appear” before courts in the U.K. to defend himself against four charges of sexual assault that were authorized against him last week.

In a statement given exclusively to ABC’s Good Morning America, the actor said he was “confident” he could prove his innocence against the charges brought by three men involving four separate incidents.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” he told the show through a representative. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the public agency conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, authorized four charges criminal charges against Spacey on May 26.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the [London] Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

According to Ainslie, two of the alleged incidents took place in March 2005 in London against one man, while a third sexual assault allegedly took place in August 2008 against a second man. The fourth sexual assault is alleged to have occurred in April 2013 in the country of Gloucestershire against the third man.